WATCH: Video of heated argument between TV news anchor and VHP’s Vijay Shankar is going viral

While stories of shutting down operations of ‘illegal’ meat sellers are making headlines and stirring debates across the country, a recent news debate on the same topic held in the studios of CNN-News18 turned into a fiery argument between the anchor and one of the panel members.

The debate hosted by Zakka Jacob had members from parties like VHP and Hum Hindu in it, apart from other political parties. The clip of the prime time debate shows Jacob referring to a recent incident of the police closing down the business of Naeem Rabbani for allegedly selling beef, the anchor asks Ajay Gautam – the founder of Hum Hindu – why a food inspector was not sent first to verify.

Unable to get a convincing answer from Gautam, he turns to the VHP spokesperson named Vijay Shankar for an answer. With Shankar giving a weak response, Jacob tries to impress upon him one basic rule of law. To this, Shankar asks Jacob to speak in Hindi. Fumed as he was, Jacob asked the member not to teach him law as he doesn’t know it himself. Flying into a rage at this, Shankar walks out of the debate after shouting, “What nonsense, what nonsense!”

The anchor doesn’t make any attempt to stop the guest, but rather states loudly that he doesn’t want people who don’t know law to come to his show. A very a la Arnab Goswami, this video clip has gone viral on various social media sites with thousands of views and shares within hours.

