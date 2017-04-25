Video of these horrific road accidents is a must-watch as a lesson for NEVER flouting traffic rules

NOTHING is more important than being safe and keeping others safe. (Source: Youtube) NOTHING is more important than being safe and keeping others safe. (Source: Youtube)

Do you have a tendency to flout traffic rules when in a hurry or even generally? Do you simply start crossing the road assuming the general traffic will somehow realign itself to suit your pace? Does looking at a traffic signal turn yellow make you speed up rather than slow down, hoping you’ll beat the red?

If you’ve answered ‘yes’ for even one of those questions, then this safety video made by the Kolkata Traffic Police is a must-watch for you.

The heart-stopping video takes CCTV footage from numerous road accidents that have resulted because someone was negligent — be it the person jaywalking on a heavy-traffic road or a biker speeding. The result is tragic.

Watch the video here.

And when you’re heading out on to the road the next time, and thereafter, remember this video and take care.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd