WATCH: This guy’s tabla version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You will make you fall in love with it, again

Just when you thought there couldn't be any more covers of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, in comes this tabla version and it's killing it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 4, 2017 12:34 pm
shape of you, shape of you cover, shape of you cover 2017, shape of you tabla cover, shape of you tabla cover shobhit banwait, shobhit banwait shape of you tabla cover viral video, shape of you tabla video viral, indian express, indian express news Joining the bandwagon of Shape of You covers is a tabla version of the song, that will no doubt leave you awestruck! (Source: Shobhit Banwait/YouTube)

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You continues to be on top of most of our playlists ever since its release in January this year. Especially after IIT-Roorkee students’ dance to the song went crazy viral around Valentine’s Day, there is no dearth in the number of ‘Shape of You’ covers mushrooming on the Internet! Joining the bandwagon is now a tabla version of the song that will no doubt leave you awestruck! Performed by Shobhit Banwait, who is known for making similar tabla versions of popular songs, this version will have you tapping to the number like never before, and the Indian feel is actually quite interesting.

