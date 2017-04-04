WATCH: This guy’s tabla version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You will make you fall in love with it, again

Joining the bandwagon of Shape of You covers is a tabla version of the song, that will no doubt leave you awestruck! (Source: Shobhit Banwait/YouTube) Joining the bandwagon of Shape of You covers is a tabla version of the song, that will no doubt leave you awestruck! (Source: Shobhit Banwait/YouTube)

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You continues to be on top of most of our playlists ever since its release in January this year. Especially after IIT-Roorkee students’ dance to the song went crazy viral around Valentine’s Day, there is no dearth in the number of ‘Shape of You’ covers mushrooming on the Internet! Joining the bandwagon is now a tabla version of the song that will no doubt leave you awestruck! Performed by Shobhit Banwait, who is known for making similar tabla versions of popular songs, this version will have you tapping to the number like never before, and the Indian feel is actually quite interesting.

