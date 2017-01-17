WATCH: This guy’s tabla cover of ADHM’s ‘Channa Mereya’ will leave you spellbound

This cover of Channa Mereya is what you should listen to today. (Source: Shobhit Banwait/YouTube) This cover of Channa Mereya is what you should listen to today. (Source: Shobhit Banwait/YouTube)

When Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released two months ago, it was not just his chemistry with the leading actresses that became the talk of the town. People fell head over heels in love with its beautiful music too. Composed by Pritam Chakraborty too, the light and soulful music touched many a chord, making the album an instant hit. And, now Shobhit Banwait, the Toronto-based artiste famous for his instrumental cover of Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, has rendered his tabla skills to cover ‘Channa Mereya’, ADHM’s hit song.

Banwait does a splendid job of making people love with the song, all over again. He puts the melodious number – that apparently helped many nurse their heartbreak – on a pedestal after he beautifully weaves tabla beats into the song. Uploaded on his YouTube channel, his rendition has already garnered 44,689 views, and is making the rounds of the Internet. He has also shared the video on Facebook, where it has gone viral.

Watch the video here.

If that’s not all, he has previously made tabla versions of Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself and Rihanna’s superhit song Work! You heard us! Imagine Rihanna’s amazing moves on tabla beats?

Watch the video here.

And when it comes to ‘Channa Mereya’, this isn’t the only version to have gone viral either. In November, Kabir from Assam – who calls himself Acoustic Singh on YouTube – did a soulful cover of the song, and instantaneously became an Internet sensation.

