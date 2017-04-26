WATCH: This guy goes around playing pranks in IIT Kanpur leaving everybody in splits

The guy goes around playing pranks on people in IIT Kanpur campus— from students to workers. (Source: Funk You/YouTube) The guy goes around playing pranks on people in IIT Kanpur campus— from students to workers. (Source: Funk You/YouTube)

More often than not, when we think of IITs and the atmosphere at these academic institution campuses, we think of students huddled in groups with their heads buried inside their books. That is, if you’re not dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You at IIT Roorkie and creating an Internet sensation.

Now, it seems, a group of three boys decided to have some fun in IIT Kanpur. The trio seemed to think it was just too peaceful in the campus and decided to wreak havoc with their pranks! Funk You, the group uploaded a five-minute video of all the fun they had in IIT Kanpur and it’s hilarious! From walking in a towel and brushing teeth in the middle of a ground to trying to snatch pizza from a couple of girls, the trio seems to have left no stone unturned!

Watch the video here.

