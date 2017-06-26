Latest News
  • WATCH: This guy deserves a ‘Driver of the Year’ award for this! And every dog lover would agree

WATCH: This guy deserves a ‘Driver of the Year’ award for this! And every dog lover would agree

The way this guy tackles the wandering dog on the track is simply miraculous. No wonder it wash shared with the caption, "Driver of the year!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 26, 2017 9:00 pm
dog and car videos dog saved by driver, dog and a over speeding car, dangerous videos, Indian express, Indian express news This video is simply insane! (Source: Kiran Kumar/Twitter)
Top News

It’s not easy being a race car driver. It’s definitely not easy being an off-road driver, given the challenges that come along with a harsh and unpredictable terrain. Now, add another element of a clueless wandering dog in the middle of a high-speed off-road drive, and one would say it’s a recipe for disaster.

Well, not for the guy in this video. Though we don’t know the origins of this video or where or when it was taken, but tweeted out by a Twitter user on June 24, it’s been wowing everyone who has watched it. The way this guy tackles the wandering dog on the track is simply miraculous. No wonder it wash shared with the caption, “Driver of the year!”

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 26: Latest News