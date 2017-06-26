WATCH: This guy deserves a ‘Driver of the Year’ award for this! And every dog lover would agree

This video is simply insane! (Source: Kiran Kumar/Twitter) This video is simply insane! (Source: Kiran Kumar/Twitter)

It’s not easy being a race car driver. It’s definitely not easy being an off-road driver, given the challenges that come along with a harsh and unpredictable terrain. Now, add another element of a clueless wandering dog in the middle of a high-speed off-road drive, and one would say it’s a recipe for disaster.

Well, not for the guy in this video. Though we don’t know the origins of this video or where or when it was taken, but tweeted out by a Twitter user on June 24, it’s been wowing everyone who has watched it. The way this guy tackles the wandering dog on the track is simply miraculous. No wonder it wash shared with the caption, “Driver of the year!”

Watch the video here.

Driver of the year! pic.twitter.com/UQQxU8faI9 — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) 24 June 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd