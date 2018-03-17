Latest news

WATCH: This group dancing on a giant piano floor to Despacito will blow your mind

A dance group beautifully synchronised their dance routine and played the popular track Despacito. Interestingly, they did it by dancing on a giant piano placed on the floor. Watch this video and groove to the number.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2018 8:34 pm
group dancing on Despacito, group dancing on giant piano, video of Despacito group on giant piano, viral video, indian express, indian express news These dancers played the famous music track Despacito by dancing on a giant piano floor. (Source: Youtube)
Despacito, a song by Luis Fonsi took 2017 by storm and left everyone dancing to its beat. From professional dance groups to beginners, almost everyone who heard this track tried to come up with their own choreographed version. While Shiamak Davar gave a sensuous touch to the beat, a Pakistani version had us laughing out loud. Yet again, a dance group has used the popular track to create a beautifully synchronised dance routine. However, instead of just playing or singing the song, they are having fun dancing on a giant piano placed on the floor. The 2.53-minute video, which was posted by Dario Lavesero has over 13,000 likes at the time of writing.

Watch the video here:

Did these dancers impress you with their dance moves? Tell us in the comments section below.

