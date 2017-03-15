WATCH: This girl’s poem on the discrimination women face will give you goosebumps

Gender disparities continue to be implicit in the society — be it at workplace, public spaces and even at homes.(Source: Unerase Poetry/YouTube) Gender disparities continue to be implicit in the society — be it at workplace, public spaces and even at homes.(Source: Unerase Poetry/YouTube)

In the light of the recent mudslinging and allegations of molestation against TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, the issue of safety of women has again come to the fore. As much as India as a democracy has guaranteed equality of all, gender disparities are too evident to go unnoticed in the society — be it at workplace, public spaces and even at homes. Which is why, this girl’s poem highlighting the implicit gender discrimination touches a raw nerve. Titled ‘A brown girl’s guide to gender’ by Aranya Johar, the short two-minute poem covers the most vital of women’s perpetual fights — of being asked to ‘cover up’ to not seem like they are ‘asking for it’, to quicken their paces if they are out after 8:30 in the night, how they are made to believe ‘men’s privilege will save theirs’ and much more.

Watch the video here.

