Video: This ‘GHOST GIRL’ captured on a dashcam in Singapore is freaking people out

Imagine driving through a highway in the middle of the night and passing by a ghost at the divider? Very scary, right? And even if you don’t believe in ghosts, if something eerie has been captured on camera, it might be pretty hard to ignore. Remember the freakish school ghosts videos that went viral last year, freaking out hundreds online? After Katie Price’s ghostly photos went viral, it seems 2018’s first ghost video is here and it’s from Singapore this time. A spooky footage captured on a dashcam has been scaring many on Facebook after they couldn’t decide what they saw standing on the divider with ‘long hair’.

The spooky occurrence was reportedly captured when one commuter was passing the Upper Bukit Timah Road, just before Rail Mall in Singapore on March 3. The footage was shared on Roads.sg’s page, asking people if they could spot the eerie creature too.

Take a look at the video here.

What do you think? Was it really a ghost?

