WATCH: This English-Tamil mash-up of Shape of You and Aathangara Orathil by this girl is brilliant

First it was SIA’s Cheap Thrills this year that inspired a whole range of covers and mash-ups and then began the obsession with Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, which has simply taken hold of musicians, music lovers and dancers across the world, and especially in India. The addictive beats been rendered in so many ways that even Ed Sheeran would be amazed. We’ve had a Carnatic version that racked up over a million views in just a day, then there’s one with a tabla, not to forget those creative dancers who choreographed a classical number in Odissi.

And how can we forget the IIT-Roorkee students dancing?

Well, now we have this young singer Praniti, who’s done a brilliant mash-up of Shape of You with the famous Tamil song Aathangara Orathil from the 2014 film Yaan starring Jiiva and Thulasi Nair. The US-based kid has many accolades under her belt such as the Sun Singer (SunTV) Season-4 Title Winner and small acting stints.

Watch the video here.

Here’s the original song Aathangara Orathil from the film Yaan, in case you need a recap.

