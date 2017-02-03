WATCH: This elderly woman’s hilarious cover of a hit Malayalam song is going viral

Kalidas Jayaram’s new song is a hit, even with the elderly in Kerala. Kalidas Jayaram’s new song is a hit, even with the elderly in Kerala.

Kalidas Jayaram, an actor himself and the son of Malayalam actor Jayaram, recently uploaded a video on his Facebook page that is going viral for just the right reasons. Kalidas, whose movie ‘Poomaram’ which means the flowering tree in English, shared an adorable clip of an elderly woman singing two lines from of a popular song of the movie.

ALSO READ | WATCH: This hilarious video explains the maths and emotions in a South Indian ‘Elai Saapad’

The song, called ‘Poomaram’, stars Kalidas strumming a guitar as he sings to a group of people singing along with him. The song has already become a hit number among not just the youth, but the children and the elderly as well. Evidently, this adorable elderly woman is one of them. Although she has gone off-note and even got the lyrics wrong at some point, it is an absolutely endearing video to watch. Complete with cool shades and savage confidence, the woman goes off singing the latest Malayalam chartbuster.

But before you go on to watch the grandmother singing, watch the original video of the song here.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the comments the video generated.

Poomaram is a movie of the campus drama genre written and directed by Malayalam director Abrid Shine, with Kalidas in the lead and Faizal Razi as the music composer.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd