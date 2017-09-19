VIDEO: This Donald Trump-Despacito mash-up will crack you up

Did you see that coming? (Source: Magazine177/YouTube) Did you see that coming? (Source: Magazine177/YouTube)

While the harvest of Despacito covers ever since the groovy Spanish number took the world by storm has been bountiful on the Internet, who would have thought that there would be a Donald Trump version in the pipeline too? You heard us! Yes, Trump, the President of the United States who has time and again found himself in countless memes and mash-ups, is now regaling the Internet in this Trump-Despacito mash-up.

The video, available on YouTube, has Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr in the background while the POTUS is shown giving his speech. Just that, the footage of the speech has been cleverly edited in such a way that it makes it look like he is actually singing it.

Watch the video here.

