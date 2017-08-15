WATCH: This desi F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song in Hindi is just as fun as the original

Now only if they decide to make an equally amazing series here! (Source: Aman Bhutada/YouTube) Now only if they decide to make an equally amazing series here! (Source: Aman Bhutada/YouTube)

Earlier this year, a hilarious mash-up of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song-meets-Ekta Kapoor serial characters went viral on the Internet. Yes, among the crop of the many songs that are getting their fascinating renditions almost every day online, the popular sitcom’s theme song is not the one to fall behind. While the original — ‘I’ll be there for you’ — was sung by The Rembrandts, the one that has got Netizens to sit up and take notice at the moment is a Hindi version of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song and it’s (almost) just as good!

Aman Bhutada, a YouTuber recently uploaded the desi version of the song, and since then, people are back to humming the popular track again, with a Hindi twist.

Watch the video here.

But this is not the first time that the theme song got a desi spin-off. Last year, a Bharatanatyam dance video on the song went viral, after a bunch of young girls chose to match their steps with the song.

