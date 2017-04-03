WATCH: 1, 2, 3, 5 — This cute girl’s counting argument with dad is winning the Internet

Doesn’t she look too cute arguing with daddy dearest? (Source: NTD Life/Facebook) Doesn’t she look too cute arguing with daddy dearest? (Source: NTD Life/Facebook)

There are times when you argue with your kid and then there are times when you just let them be because there is NO way they’re going to listen otherwise. And no, logic and reasoning won’t matter either. Take the case of this little girl in the video who has been winning the Internet with her insistence that the numbers when counted to five, is — 1, 2, 3, 5!

You think she’s missing a number? Well, so does her dad (and even mum, but mum is smarter, and you’ll see why later). Daddy dearest tries his best to tell the toddler that there’s a four in between 3 and 5, but she would have none of it.

ALSO CHECK | WATCH: Father gets taste of his own medicine when his plan to trick son fails

The clip shared on Facebook has won over people across the world, and is being widely shared on the social media site. What’s truly ingenious at the end is how the mom intervenes and gets the girl to figure out where’s 4. But you have to watch the video for that.

Watch the video.

Quite an adamant child, we say!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd