WATCH: This cop SCARED of picking up a turtle is hilarious!

The cop even jumps up to show some karate moves when the turtle moves its leg. (Source: NTD Television/Facebook) The cop even jumps up to show some karate moves when the turtle moves its leg. (Source: NTD Television/Facebook)

Being scared of lizards, cockroaches and spiders is nothing weird. In fact, most of us would jump up and run should we encounter any of these, and no one would judge is. But what if there was a turtle that needed rescuing? And what if the person attempting to help was a cop? You’d imagine the task would be a cakewalk for a law enforcement officer, whose job entails tackling dangerous people and managing life-threatening situations.

Not so much for this cop here, who seemed so scared of handling a stray turtle on the street that it made for a whole video that’s now gone viral with almost 10 million views in less than a day.

The cop, who wants to place the turtle into a box so that he can be carried to safety, is so jittery and scared to hold the amphibian, and keeps jumping every time the animal so much as moves a leg. Trust us, this video will make you laugh SO hard.

Question is, does he finally manage to get the guy in the box? Watch the video to find out.



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd