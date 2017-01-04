WATCH: This comedian explains the plight of vegetarians who eat out in the most hilarious way!

Tanwar laments about how he is also a non-drinker, but ends up splitting the bill with his friend who orders a “single malt”, while he orders a “nimbu paani”. (Source: Joke Singh/YouTube) Tanwar laments about how he is also a non-drinker, but ends up splitting the bill with his friend who orders a “single malt”, while he orders a “nimbu paani”. (Source: Joke Singh/YouTube)

When we plan meet-ups with our friends, we decide to head out for a lunch or dinner. We sit together, share gossips, remember the ‘good ol’ days’, eat to our fill and then ask for the bill. Now since more often than not, most of us are broke or surviving on a meagre pocket money, we decide to split the bill. But guess who ends up feeling betrayed the most when it all comes down to that? The vegetarians in the house! Comedian Nishant Tanwar, a vegetarian himself, explains the misery they have to go through, especially in the (bullying) company of their non-vegetarian friends.

In addition to being a vegetarian, Tanwar laments about how he is also a non-drinker, but ends up splitting the bill with his friend who orders a “single malt”, while he orders a “nimbu paani”. Another advantage that the non-vegetarians have over the others, as Tanwar pointed out, is that they wouldn’t say no to vegetarian dishes either. So if the waiter offers them matar paneer, “I’ll taste a bit,” they’ll say. He also has an absolutely hilarious reasoning as to how the “creative freedom” that the waiters get while preparing vegetarian dishes is much more than when they prepare non-vegetarian dishes.

ALSO READ | Watch: 4-yr-old explains what is the problem in New Year’s resolutions and Internet just loves it!

If that wasn’t enough, he highlights the single most disturbing problem that the vegetarians face while eating out — splitting the bill! In a rather hysterical manner, he also gives a plausible solution to the problem.

Want to know what? Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd