WATCH: This video of a slab of meat twitching will FREAK YOU OUT!

Can you even begin to imagine yourself prepping to dig into a succulent piece of steak ... but it starts twitching?!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 6, 2017 12:09 pm
meat twitching china shop, china shop meat twitching on wires, viral videos, meat twitching in china butcher shop, indian express, indian express trending, indian express viral The video shows a slab of meat with two wires holding it. (Source: Daily Mail Online/Twitter)

The Internet has never failed to give us a jolt out of the blue when we begin to believe that we have seen it all. Yes, as much as Twitter users fervently wish to unsee it, a video is going viral on social media, reinstating that we haven’t – after all – seen a lot of things, yet. The video shows a slab of meat with two wires holding it. While that seems like a normal sight for people who have been to butchers’ shops, according to Daily Mail, the short clip reportedly filmed in Guangzhou, southern China, is going viral for purely some other reason. The piece of meat is actually twitching! Yes, like it still has life in it! Yikes!!!

Watch the video here.

