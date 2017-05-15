WATCH: Here’s why this Chinese cop stopped traffic for just one man

Li Kang, an officer with the Chengdu Municipal Public Security Bureau, signalled the moving cars to stop before helping the elderly man. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) Li Kang, an officer with the Chengdu Municipal Public Security Bureau, signalled the moving cars to stop before helping the elderly man. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

Do we really need to go out of our way to render a helping hand to somebody? Well, if a video doing the rounds of the Internet is to go by, all you need is presence of mind and a kind heart to make somebody’s day. The short clip, reportedly of a policeman in China, stopping traffic so he could help an old man treading carefully to safely cross the road, is now moving Netizens worldwide. Identified as Li Kang, an officer with the Chengdu Municipal Public Security Bureau, he signalled the moving cars to stop, while he got out of his own, to help the elderly man slowly get to the other side of the road. The incident took place in Sichuan Province in southwest China.

Watch the video here.

No, we are not crying. You are.

