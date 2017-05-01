WATCH: This cashier kept his calm at gunpoint during a robbery attempt

This is not just another robbery video. It’s going viral for an entirely different reason. (Source: KansasCityPolice/YouTube) This is not just another robbery video. It’s going viral for an entirely different reason. (Source: KansasCityPolice/YouTube)

When you think that it’s just another day at work, what would you do if a robber walks casually and points a gun at you? Shriek, maybe? Or faint? Well, it seems the cashier at Jimmy Johns knew better than crumbling under gunpoint and is now the talk on social media.

According to a video on YouTube uploaded by the channel KansasCityPolice, a man walked into the eatery, placed an order and then took out a gun and pointed it at the cashier. Though he eventually gave in and handed over the money to him, it is his exceptionally calm demeanour that has people astounded.

Watch the video here.



We wish the guy would have taken inspiration from the New Zealand kebab shop owner from last year, who had decided to completely ignore a robber, till the latter simply left. Watch that hilarious video here.

According to a recent update, the suspect has been identified and is in custody. Investigations are on.

