WATCH: 50 moms and their kids with Down Syndrome singing together is melting hearts online

If you are one of those who thoroughly enjoys singing while driving then you surely do love James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Now, a group of moms tried the same with their kids, and the video has gone viral. Wondering what’s so special about the video? Well, the beautiful video features 50 moms and their children with down syndrome. To mark World Down’s Syndrome Day on March 21, the adorable video has been melting hearts online with the enthusiasm and innocence on display.

The mothers are all part of a Facebook group known as “Designer Genes” created for parents who have children with Down’s Syndrome, born in the year 2013 and 2014. With the carpool karaoke video, singing the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, the proud moms aim to break stereotypes and change the perception of people that they often associate with the condition and show how they ‘Wouldn’t Change a Thing’.

“The video was originally inspired by Singing Hands – a UK organisation who’s videos have helped many in the group learn Makaton for supporting their children’s communication development,” they wrote while posting the video as they can be seeing using sign language in the video.

Watch the video here:

And it’s not just the Netizens who are in love with the little wonders, Christina Perri, the singer of the hit song too extended her support and love for them.

THIS IS THE BEST!!!!

i’m so honored they chose my song!

my heart is so full!!!#wouldntchangeathing #WDSD2018

💜http://t.co/AA5bPsarU6 — christina perri (@christinaperri) March 16, 2018

Amazing, right?

