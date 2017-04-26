Latest News

WATCH: This Carnatic mix of Shape of You got over 1 million views in a day

IndianRaga is the latest to join the bandwagon and their Carnatic cover is already winning hearts on Facebook!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 26, 2017 6:40 pm
shape of you, shape of you ed sheeran cover, ed sheeran shape of you best covers, ed sheeran shape of you indian raga cover, indian raga shape of you carnatic version, indian raga carnatic version shape of you viral video, indian express, indian express news This is amazing! (Source: IndianRaga/Facebook)

Ever since Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You released in January this year, there has been no end to the countless number of covers the groovy song has garnered! From IIT-Roorkee students’ Valentine’s Day special dance cover to an Indian classical dance cover of the song and the Singing Dentist’s quirky twist to its lyrics — there is no dearth to the number of Shape of You covers on the Internet!

IndianRaga is the latest to join the bandwagon and their Carnatic cover is already winning hearts on Facebook! With more than a million views in a day, the music and the vocals will leave you nothing less than mesmerised! “Ed Sheeran gets a South Indian avatar with this IndianRaga collaboration on Shape Of You by Aditya Rao, Vinod Krishnan and Mahesh Raghvan!” the caption of the video reads.

Watch the video here.

Awestruck, aren’t you?

