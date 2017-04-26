WATCH: This Carnatic mix of Shape of You got over 1 million views in a day

This is amazing! (Source: IndianRaga/Facebook) This is amazing! (Source: IndianRaga/Facebook)

Ever since Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You released in January this year, there has been no end to the countless number of covers the groovy song has garnered! From IIT-Roorkee students’ Valentine’s Day special dance cover to an Indian classical dance cover of the song and the Singing Dentist’s quirky twist to its lyrics — there is no dearth to the number of Shape of You covers on the Internet!

IndianRaga is the latest to join the bandwagon and their Carnatic cover is already winning hearts on Facebook! With more than a million views in a day, the music and the vocals will leave you nothing less than mesmerised! “Ed Sheeran gets a South Indian avatar with this IndianRaga collaboration on Shape Of You by Aditya Rao, Vinod Krishnan and Mahesh Raghvan!” the caption of the video reads.

Watch the video here.

Awestruck, aren’t you?

