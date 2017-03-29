WATCH: This bride’s marathon Sangeet video clocks in over 6 million views!

The great fat Indian wedding is something that almost everyone is familiar with. And not only has Karan Johar single-handedly managed the change the way weddings – and particularly the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies – are held, but now most multi-day wedding rituals are sure to have a Bollywood night incorporated somehow, no matter which part of the country you’re in.
And bringing in a filmy flavour with choreographed dancing makes for killer video material, especially so if that’s put online. Take this marathon 17-minute video of what seems to be a Sangeet ceremony, for instance. Though it’s a Janurary 2017 video, it’s suddenly taken up the fancy of Netizens across India. Involving the entire family, the bride kicks off the dance with her friends, gracefully moving to a string of songs from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Dhaphli Wale to Mahi Ve and even Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s Koi Ladki Hai.
There’s even a twist at the end, but you should watch the video to see that. After all, over 6 million people (at the time of writing) already have!
