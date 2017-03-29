WATCH: This bride’s marathon Sangeet video clocks in over 6 million views!

This video will make you want to dance as well. This video will make you want to dance as well.

The great fat Indian wedding is something that almost everyone is familiar with. And not only has Karan Johar single-handedly managed the change the way weddings – and particularly the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies – are held, but now most multi-day wedding rituals are sure to have a Bollywood night incorporated somehow, no matter which part of the country you’re in.

And bringing in a filmy flavour with choreographed dancing makes for killer video material, especially so if that’s put online. Take this marathon 17-minute video of what seems to be a Sangeet ceremony, for instance. Though it’s a Janurary 2017 video, it’s suddenly taken up the fancy of Netizens across India. Involving the entire family, the bride kicks off the dance with her friends, gracefully moving to a string of songs from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Dhaphli Wale to Mahi Ve and even Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s Koi Ladki Hai.

There’s even a twist at the end, but you should watch the video to see that. After all, over 6 million people (at the time of writing) already have!

