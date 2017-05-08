WATCH: This bride’s dance on Cheap Thrills with her friends is the coolest thing you’ll watch today

They will give you some chilled out wedding goals. (Source: CoolBluez photography) They will give you some chilled out wedding goals. (Source: CoolBluez photography)

Gone are the days when the brides were expected to be all coy and shy before their weddings. Times have changed, and women have learnt to have fun without caring what others would think of it. A video, currently trending on YouTube bears a perfect testimony to this. The video shows a bride dancing on Sia’s Cheap Thrills with her three friends, while she gets ready for the big day. The video has been shot at Huahin in Thailand, and was posted on May 4, on YouTube. Since then it has been immensely loved, and shared.

The attitude of the girl and her friends is extremely refreshing, and will give you some serious friendship and wedding goals.

You can watch the video here.

