WATCH: This bride’s beautiful dance at her wedding will leave you with #dancegoals

Some #weddinggoals, ain’t this? (Source: Missstylefiesta/Instagram) Some #weddinggoals, ain’t this? (Source: Missstylefiesta/Instagram)

Indian weddings are synonymous with never-ending celebrations, dance and song sessions and fun games. Of course, while there are ‘two beers down and not shy’ uncles and ‘will act coy’ aunties who own the dance floor, the bride and groom too light up the stage and a smile on the faces of their loved ones. Just like this bride whose mesmerising dance on a romantic Bollywood number is now going viral. Fashion blogger Masoom Minawala shared the video from her wedding on her Instagram page, which subsequently went viral. She is seen matching swift steps to the song ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhage’ from the 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha in the short clip.

Watch the video here.

Some #weddinggoals, ain’t this?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd