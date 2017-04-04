Trending News

WATCH: This Bollywood Shape of You mashup will leave you mesmerised

From Bollywood to Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' to South Indian music, the versatile singer pulls off the mashup like a boss.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 4, 2017 1:42 pm
What an amazing talent she has got! (Source: India Smule/Facebook)

We love mashups and these days Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You just about manages to wind its way into every other cover, mash-up and dance rendition, be it in India or across the world. And this mashup by singer Ranjini Hannah is the latest to create waves online – more so because we’ve got some Bollywood mix in it.

Shared on Facebook, the acoustic mashup has songs of different languages — from Bollywood, Tollywood to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You — and the versatile singer pulls it off like a boss. With a beautiful voice and right selection of songs, her performance has been able to garner a truckload of positive reactions while earning close to 100,000 views and 20,000 likes.

Watch the video.

