WATCH: This Bhojpuri version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is the funniest thing you will see today

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You broke the Internet, and the frenzy over it refuses to die down. It’s addictive music and catchy lyrics have millions of people swooning to it, and almost every other day we come across a new mix or a cover of the song. India clearly cannot get enough of the song, and one often finds a desi version of the song. But if you think you have heard it all, you are clearly mistaken.

After a Carnatic mix, a Tamil mashup, and several versions later, a Bhojpuri cover of the song has finally surfaced on social media. The lyrics are unbelievably funny and you have to listen to them to believe it!

Have you braced yourself enough?

Watch the video here.

There are several Indian versions of the song floating on social media. There is this beautiful Carnatic mix of the song.

Watch the video here.

There is also a video of Odissi dancers gracefully dancing to the song.

Watch the video here.

You can also watch a Tamil mashup of the song.

