Watch: Mr Gay India’s belly-dancing version of ‘My name is Lakhan’ is a must watch

Ask any ’80s kid and they will tell you what it means to be born in an era of Ram Lakhan. For those of you who think it’s because of Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia, well no, not entirely. The biggest draw was none other than ‘One-two-ka-four, my name is Lakhan’ Anil Kapoor! The lyrics to that massively popular song, with Laxmikant-Payerlal’s composition and the actor’s flamboyant moves, each would compete with the other in the cheesiness department, but there is no denying the kind of popularity it had garnered, and one would think no one could do it better than Kapoor himself.

But that’s where we’ve been proven wrong. In what can be considered a bold move towards breaking stereotypes, belly dancer Anwesh Sahoo gave the famous number an Arabian twist of belly dancing! The amazing dancer is from celebrity Indian Belly Dancing sensation Meher Malik’s to Banjara School of Dance.

Sahoo, who is Mr Gay World India 2016m performed at the recently concluded Delhi International Queer Theatre and Film Festival (DIQTFF) and his elegant thumkas will let your heart go dhina-na-dhin-dha. To be honest, seeing the Kapoor version of My name is Lakhan, now, we feel, there were so many beats that were not utilised and danced to it’s full potential – up until now!.

Check out the video for yourself

What do you think about this Arabian twist to My name is Lakhan, tell us in comments below.

