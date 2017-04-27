WATCH: This little girl gets run over by two cars on a busy China road; what happens next is a miracle

Just when you thought there’s nothing remarkable about the video, you see the girl. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) Just when you thought there’s nothing remarkable about the video, you see the girl. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

In a heart-stopping video that is being widely shared and viewed online, a little girl nonchalantly crosses a busy road in China and though it seems the kid has somehow managed to walk across, thankfully avoiding the cars whizzing across, the footage has a jaw-dropping end.

While crossing the road, she walks past a couple of cars, and then the video shows a couple of cars driving by on the last lane. All is fine and seemingly unremarkable till you see the last car go by and then the little girl lying on the road! According to an NDTV report, the incident took place in Xichang, Sichuan Province in China.

Watch the video here.

The two-year-old is said to have escaped the attention of her grandmother, with whom she had gone out, and suffered just minor injuries.

