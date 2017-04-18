WATCH: This baby elephant fighting a crocodile is a hero

Well, why isn’t the Internet hailing the baby elephant a hero already! (Source: Alexander Makanga/YouTube) Well, why isn’t the Internet hailing the baby elephant a hero already! (Source: Alexander Makanga/YouTube)

Just as fascinating as nature and the wild seem at times, there’s a crude brutality to it as well. A video going viral demonstrates how animals focus on reflexes like hunger and flight-fight response. The short clip shows a herd of elephants slowly walking by the side of a pond. Just then a crocodile springs onto the truck of an elephant calf. While the scene makes for a heart-wrenching watch, other elephants, evidently afraid, are seen running away. But the baby elephant who was attacked, continues to fight the hungry crocodile that had clung onto its trunk, until it finally gives up.

Watch the video here.

