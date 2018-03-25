WATCH: This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer spoof with Sholay dialogues is the best thing you’ll see today

Imagine Thanos delivering Gabbar’s iconic dialogue, ‘Arey O samba, Kitne Aadmi the?’ (Source: Pinch and Punch/ Youtube) Imagine Thanos delivering Gabbar’s iconic dialogue, ‘Arey O samba, Kitne Aadmi the?’ (Source: Pinch and Punch/ Youtube)

While Bollywood fans may not have been thrilled about the Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars, they clearly do not mind giving desi twist to Hollywood movies in their own way. While we still can’t get enough of Bruno Mars and Cardi B dancing to Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s hit song, another desi fusion is here to win our hearts. This time it’s a mashup of the Avengers: Infinity War with nothing but old Bollywood classic Sholay. Yes, you read it right! Imagine Thanos delivering Gabbar’s iconic dialogue, ‘Arey O samba, Kitne Aadmi the?’ and Scarlet Johnson being this Hindi spoof’s Hema Malini aka Basanti.

While we have already seen other parody videos of the upcoming Marvel magnum opus, one hilarious version by students and another desi version fused with the brilliance of Taarak Mehta, this Sholay mix is certainly amazing. The fanmade video titled, “Angaray Banay Sholay: Anant Yuddh” by Pinch and Punch shows Marvel characters but with a voiceover of Sholay stars and it’s a delight to watch and hear. Without giving away further, see it yourself.

Watch the video here:

Did you like this Bollywood version of Avengers video? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd