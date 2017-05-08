WATCH: This amazing Baahubali-Game of Thrones mash-up will blow your mind

How many takers for this Game of Thrones-Baahubali mash up? (Source: Sujan Sam Sai Krishna Mash ups/ Facebook) How many takers for this Game of Thrones-Baahubali mash up? (Source: Sujan Sam Sai Krishna Mash ups/ Facebook)

As Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues to rake in money and break records at the box office, people are vouching for the impeccable acting in the movie and the grandeur of film-making. Proving how the film is nothing less than the creative excellence of the popular Game of Thrones — the fantasy drama television series based on George RR Martin’s books, a mash-up of Baahubali and Game of Thrones is now doing the rounds of the Internet. With Jon Snow playing Baahubali and Daenerys Targaryen essaying the role of the equally strong and fierce Sivagami, the 2-minute clip sure makes for a captivating watch.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section below.

