WATCH: This hilarious video featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is exactly how our journey at work feels

No matter how much we deny, going to work on the first day of new job was always exciting. But soon, we all realised that growing up is nothing but a trap! The long working hours, the mounting pressure of work, and on top of it no holidays — it’s just too much to bear. And we know, it’s the same for all.

Now imagine tracing this parabolic movement of one’s journey from 1st day at work to few years in the field through Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s films. Exciting, right?

Well, more than exciting it’s way too relatable. And to see our GOW actor slaying in style will leave you in splits but will also pinch you. The video shared by AIB on their Facebook page is winning hearts on the Internet.

