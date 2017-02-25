Watch: 7-year-old challenging Trump’s decision to build Mexico wall leaves Republican senator speechless

He boldly charges, “So, Donald Trump thinks so [the] wall is more important than kids’ games and stuff.” (Source: Youtube) He boldly charges, “So, Donald Trump thinks so [the] wall is more important than kids’ games and stuff.” (Source: Youtube)

America is certainly going through a tough time with new sets of rules every day, and often changing scenarios can be quite baffling to kids. However, that is not the case for a young kid who voiced his opinion without any fear or resistance and left a Republican senator speechless.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton was present for a town hall meet in Springdale, Arkansas answering many queries and making speeches about recent measures taken up by the Trump administration in making ‘America great again’ before he was silenced by a 7-year-old boy, Toby.

Toby Smith condemned POTUS Trump’s decision of constructing the wall along the US-Mexico border and expressed his views in front of the Senator and audience bravely. He boldly charges, “So, Donald Trump thinks so [the] wall is more important than kids’ games and stuff.”

Little Smith then added, “Donald Trump makes Mexicans not important to people who are in Arkansas who like Mexicans, like me, my grandma and all people,” amid the crowd cheering and applauding the young speaker.

“He is deleting all the parks and PBS Kids just to make a wall and he shouldn’t do that. He shouldn’t do all that stuff just for the wall,” Smith added and left the senator baffled.

