WATCH: This 1974 Shashi Kapoor movie figured out India’s need for GST 40 years ago

Shashi Kapoor predicting things since forever. (Source: gangamaiya2/Youtube) Shashi Kapoor predicting things since forever. (Source: gangamaiya2/Youtube)

On July 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has been dubbed as the biggest tax reform since Independence. If you’ve spent the last couple of days figuring out the impact that GST has had on your life, and have been busy posting ‘first GST bills’ on social media, thinking this change has been talked about only in the recent past, then mind you, Bollywood had kind of predicted the move decades ago.

Way back in 1974, Shashi Kapoor had figured out India’s need for GST. Yes, indeed. In a clip from the movie Roti Kapda Makaan, one can see Kapoor and his colleague deconstructing the Indian tax structure, and while his accountant tells him that the laws in the country regarding taxes are unfair, the actor calmly says, if they are then they will change in due course, and voila – they did.

If you do not believe us, watch the video from 00:29 to 1:45.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd