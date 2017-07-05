Latest News

WATCH: This 1974 Shashi Kapoor movie figured out India’s need for GST 40 years ago

Way back in 1974, in the popular film Roti Kapda aur Makaan, Shashi Kapoor and his accountant brilliantly explained the Indian tax structure, after which Kapoor's character said that if there is a need for the taxation system to change, the government will do so.

Shashi Kapoor predicting things since forever. (Source: gangamaiya2/Youtube)
On July 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has been dubbed as the biggest tax reform since Independence. If you’ve spent the last couple of days figuring out the impact that GST has had on your life, and have been busy posting ‘first GST bills’ on social media, thinking this change has been talked about only in the recent past, then mind you, Bollywood had kind of predicted the move decades ago.

Way back in 1974, Shashi Kapoor had figured out India’s need for GST. Yes, indeed. In a clip from the movie Roti Kapda Makaan, one can see Kapoor and his colleague deconstructing the Indian tax structure, and while his accountant tells him that the laws in the country regarding taxes are unfair, the actor calmly says, if they are then they will change in due course, and voila – they did.

If you do not believe us, watch the video from 00:29 to 1:45.

Watch the video here.

 

