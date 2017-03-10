WATCH: This 17-month-old toddler has memorised capitals of more than 50 countries

This kid knows what many adults don’t! (Source: storyful/Facebook) This kid knows what many adults don’t! (Source: storyful/Facebook)

We all adore babies. But, won’t your adoration level go several notches higher if you come across a baby having an amazing memory? We bet it will.

ALSO SEE| WATCH: Little girl flying along with a door due to heavy wind is the cutest thing on the Internet today

A Facebook video posted by storyful shows a 17-month-old baby named Aanav Jayakar who is blessed with an incredible memory. The tiny tot has already memorised the capitals of more than 50 countries – something that even adults will have a hard time doing. Although Jayakar couldn’t speak out the names clearly for obvious reasons, he is seen getting most of the names correct. With close to 30 thousand views and many shares, the clip of this toddler pulling off this daunting feat with such ease has certainly generated love from the netizens.

Watch the video here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd