WATCH: This kid could be the youngest snake catcher in Australia — he’s just 1 year old!

Drawing back with fear upon seeing a snake is totally normal for many. But some people just don’t like leading a normal life. One such individual is a one-year-old kid named Jenson Harrison from Queensland, Australia. At an age when toddlers are busy with toys, this daredevil kid plays with snakes and other dangerous reptiles.

Harrison is the son of Tony and Brooke Harrison – both snake catchers – and has always been around snakes. In a Facebook video by 7 News Brisbane, his father says that although they haven’t exposed Harrison to the venomous snakes, the supposedly youngest snake catcher of Australia is very enthusiastic about the idea of being surrounded by snakes and some other reptiles. He adds that he is trying to impress upon his kid the fact that all living beings are precious.

