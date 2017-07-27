WATCH: Thieves FAIL MISERABLY at trying to rob jewellery store

In their Facebook post, the store has confirmed that nobody was injured, although the store will remain shut for two weeks as repairs take place. (Source: KEDAI EMAS SRI ALAM Seksyen 23/Facebook) In their Facebook post, the store has confirmed that nobody was injured, although the store will remain shut for two weeks as repairs take place. (Source: KEDAI EMAS SRI ALAM Seksyen 23/Facebook)

Two thieves worked tirelessly to smash a single display case, but it refused to give way. The robbery attempt, which took place at a jewellery store in Malaysia, has gone viral on social media. CCTV footage of a gang of four thieves, their faces concealed with bike helmets, attempting to break the display case of Kedai Emas Sri Alam jewellery store with hammers was shared by the store on July 25. It has since then collected over 5.8 million views on Facebook.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the city of Shah Alam.

In their Facebook post, the store has confirmed that nobody was injured, although the store will remain shut for two weeks as repairs take place.

According to a report by Hype, the display counters were probably laminated with polycarbonate-glass.

The manufacturers of the glass casing should definitely use this footage for their next commercial.

