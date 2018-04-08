WATCH: Thief snatches phone from toodler’s hand outside his home!

The little one was in complete shock and started crying realising what happened. The little one was in complete shock and started crying realising what happened.

In a sneaky act caught on camera, a thief in Vietnam is seen waiting for the right moment to steal a mobile phone in the hands of a toddler. As the little one, mounted on a bike continues to play on the smartphone, a man is seen hovering around. And even before the little kid realises, the man wearing a full-sleeves tee and cap walks up to the child and snatches the phone out of his hands running from the crime scene. The child startled by the theft looks baffled for a few seconds before breaking down into tears and starts wailing.

According to Mirror, the theft happened outside the child’s home in Bien Hoa City, Vietnam. The man is still at large but the police hope to catch him soon with the help of the footage.

Watch the video here:

Scary, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd