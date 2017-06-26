WATCH: This guy needs to get an award for being the most idiotic thief ever!

Even breaking into a garage requires basic intelligence and observation skills. This video proves just that. (Source: Salt/ YouTube) Even breaking into a garage requires basic intelligence and observation skills. This video proves just that. (Source: Salt/ YouTube)

There should be an award for the world’s most idiotic thief, because this guy is definitely a top contender. Caught on camera, this thief broke into a garage after a long struggle with a boarded up window. There’s nothing wrong with his modus operandi, per se, except for one tiny detail — the door to the garage was actually wide open.

Not only that, the thief went through all that trouble for nothing because the garage turned out to be empty any way. A couple of moments later, the frustrated and dejected criminal leaves through the principle passage of the carport, possibly feeling truly moronic about what he did.

There’s a half-hearted attempt at checking the side entryway one final time as well.

Watch the video here.



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd