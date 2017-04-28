WATCH: These videos of little monks dozing off to sleep while meditating is the funniest thing you will see today

They are bound to make you laugh. ( Source: M Pun/ YouTube) They are bound to make you laugh. ( Source: M Pun/ YouTube)

The Internet is a funny place to be and there seems to be nothing one can hide from it. If one looks deep, chances are high that they would be rewarded with absolutely bizarre and funny videos. From pets trying to distract their owners from working to children trying to act like their parents and effortlessly turning it into hilarious acts, the list is long.

Having said that, we stumbled upon a few videos that are funny and endearing. It’s the sight of little monks dozing off to sleep while meditating. At first you won’t notice it but a sudden change in their posture indicates their escape into dreamland. Turns out, they have been sleeping during the entire course of the meditation session. It’s difficult not to laugh out when these little kids try to wake themselves up but miserably fail to do so!

Do not believe us? Watch it for yourself:

