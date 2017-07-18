No one loves medicine! These two Pandas refusing to take medicine is just all of us

Not an easy task to manage two giant animals even though they are utterly adorable! Not an easy task to manage two giant animals even though they are utterly adorable!

If you are in an ardent need for a daily dose of cuteness, you’ve just got to spend some time watching pandas! Yes, the utterly cute furballs can instantly make anyone smile forget all their worries. Having a bad day? A little dose of a panda is all you need. They win you completely either by falling off from the trees, chewing bamboo shoots or by simply clinging onto their keepers or taking a selfie with visitors.

But do you know, these giant furballs can be quite mischevious and make their keeper’s work extremely difficult? You don’t believe us, then you ought to see this video, where two big animals pound upon their keepers back and try to even bite him! Reason? Well, just like all of us, the furballs hate medicine and makes it extremely difficult for their caretaker.

The two friends are a partner in crime, and whenever the caretaker tries to get a grip over one, another just try to restrict the man from behind. Nonetheless, this video will make you laugh!

Watch video here

