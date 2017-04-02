WATCH: These two cats have belled millions around the world with their cuteness

How many of you would like to have such cats? (Source: @b_ru_ru/Twitter) How many of you would like to have such cats? (Source: @b_ru_ru/Twitter)

Cats have ruled our hearts for long. Be it for their fluffiness or overall cuteness, these creatures have got the humans enamoured with it for more reasons than one.

And now, a video of two moggies has caught the fancy of a gazillion people worldwide. Why you ask? Well, the Twitter video shows the animals ringing a bell every time they want to eat. The person, who seems like the owner of the cats, obliges to the sound of the bells and feeds the cats accordingly. Isn’t that something totally adorable?

While many people are saying that the cats have devised this way to give out signs of hunger to their master, some believe that the owner has trained them to ring their bells. Whatever might be the case, the video has certainly gone viral with close to 2 lakh retweets and 3 lakh likes in just three days.

