WATCH: These three dogs enjoying a scooter ride is the best thing you’ll see today

The elderly man was spotted in Delhi riding on his scooter with his three pets. (Source: Kahaan Baxi/ Facebook) The elderly man was spotted in Delhi riding on his scooter with his three pets. (Source: Kahaan Baxi/ Facebook)

Videos of our furry friends are always a delight to watch. The internet is full of them cuddling up to their humans or doing amazing tricks that melt our hearts. But have you seen a dog taking a ride on a scooter? And not just one but three together?

Yes, a video is making people smile on Facebook that shows a man taking his three pets on a joyride on a scooter. Facebook user, Kahaan Baxi spotted the unique sight and filmed it. Sharing the adorable video on his wall, he wrote, ‘Meanwhile in India’, but we think the tag ‘it happens only in India’ would have been perfect. After all, where else on earth would you spot three dogs on a scooter, and as someone pointed out “without a helmet.”

The video has gone viral with over 40,000 views and close to 500 shares. It was also shared on a popular Dog group on Facebook where many users mentioned that they have spotted the same man and his furry friends on numerous occasions. “I see this Sardar Ji very often.every morning he drives with his pets from Laxmi Nagar flyover towards I.t.O bridge.for last many years,” one user commented.

Watch video here

While the dogs seem to have a great time with the wind blowing on their faces, most people are thrilled at the sight but there are also a few who are concerned with the safety of the dogs.

