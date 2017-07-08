WATCH: These cows eating golgappe is the most fascinating thing on the Internet

(Source: Jantaa Bazaar/YouTube) (Source: Jantaa Bazaar/YouTube)

There are no dearth of people on the Internet who make fun of girls (don’t know why has it always been sexist) who are regular visitors of their ‘golgappe waale bhaiyas’ and make a beeline for those little spicy dollops of heaven. But seems like the ‘so these girls went to a golgappe stall …’ jokes can take a break because guess what.. cows are no less fans of Delhi’s famous street food. A video from earlier this year showing two cows gulping down the spicy snack as the vendor feeds them is going viral. Never thought cows were great fans of golgappe? Well, now you know.

Watch the video here.

