WATCH: Super Blue Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse in 60 seconds

This video of the rare lunar trifecta compressed into one minute is going viral. (Source: Griffith Observatory/ YouTube) This video of the rare lunar trifecta compressed into one minute is going viral. (Source: Griffith Observatory/ YouTube)

The world witnessed a rare lunar trifecta on lunar January 31 that had not happened in over 150 years. As people around India and the globe were mesmerised with the exceptional phenomenon and rejoiced in the triple treat — a blue moon, a supermoon and a complete lunar eclipse — it kept everyone hooked on to the sky. Sadly, not everyone could witness the unusual occurrence in the same way. But, thanks to technology and science, astronomical observatories around the world documented the breathtaking transformation of the moon, how it was eclipsed and how it turned from red to blue again.

Missed the elaborate celestial event? Here’s an amazing time-lapse video that shows the magnificent transformation in just a minute. The video originally put out by the iconic Griffith Observatory – set in the slope of Mount Hollywood in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park now – is going viral on WhatsApp and across several other social media platforms.

Take a look at the video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd