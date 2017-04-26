WATCH: This powerful short film featuring a pregnant Muslim woman will blow your mind

Thought-provoking! (Source: ABC entertainment/YouTube) Thought-provoking! (Source: ABC entertainment/YouTube)

To give or not to give a seat on a public transport? Different people have different ways to respond to the situation. Though it may seemingly appear harmless, the gesture somehow ends up revealing our empathetic side, or the lack of it. In a strange, unsaid way, the person standing near your seat in a crowded public transport entreats you to be kind. And when the person standing beside is a pregnant woman, there seems to be no debate about whether you ought to offer her the seat. Without a second thought, wouldn’t anyone give her a place to sit?

In his Malayalam short film titled “The Last Minute”, director Mani Dhamodharan puts forward a similar scenario. A pregnant Muslim woman enters a crowded bus, but contrary to our expectations, no one offers her a seat. She keeps standing in the moving bus for a long time. Watching all this for a while, a physically disabled man gets up and offers his seat to her. And the events that unfold next will leave you baffled.

Dhamodharan’s 2.13-minute short film does not intend to give an example of compassion and kindness. Rather, using stereotypes to his advantage, he shows that even in an unkind world, compassion is returned with compassion. The film makes a strong point, and it will provoke you to be considerate.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 8:30 pm

