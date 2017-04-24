WATCH: The jaw-dropping moment when a policeman jumps from a roof to escape a leopard

The policeman was really lucky to jump just in time. (Source: Kunu Meher/ Youtube) The policeman was really lucky to jump just in time. (Source: Kunu Meher/ Youtube)

Wild animals such as elephants and leopards straying away into inhabited localities is not unusual. Recently, one such incident happened in Kuruli village in the Kantabanji forest area in Odisha. A leopard entered the village and took refuge in a cow shed and was also only captured after a toiling 12-hour operation!

Many videos of the rescue work were shared online, but one of in particular has gone viral. The video shows a policeman jumping from the roof just in time to escape from being hurt by the beast. The jaw-dropping video shows how the big cat just manages to scrape by him with its claws just as he leaps. Though he was saved, reports claim that he was badly injured. Many other videos show the leopard too jumping off the roof and then charging towards the crowd gathered to see the ‘spectacle’.

Watch video here

According to ANI, the animal injured three people in the village, including the forest officer and a 16-year-old teenager. The animal will reportedly be shifted to Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.

