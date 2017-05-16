WATCH: The jaw-dropping moment when a lightning struck a busy China street and trees caught fire

This will leave you dumbstruck! (Source: China Plus News/ Facebook) This will leave you dumbstruck! (Source: China Plus News/ Facebook)

When lightning strikes may be an idiom, but when that happens in actuality, things take on a very different and dangerous persona. Confirming our worst fears, a footage from China has been going viral across social media platforms. The hair-raising video shows the exact moment when a lightning struck a busy road and led to a huge fire!

Yes, the shocking video captured on a dashcam, shows there a huge flash of light and things get dark for a fraction of a moment. However, before one realises, the sparks from the lightning falls on the array of trees lined by the side of the main road and it catches fire. The footage then shows the fire engulfing the entire row of trees, and it will leave you dumbstruck, as the people in the cars who stopped witnessing the mayhem. Luckily, by the end of the video it can be seen that the fire did not spread.

According to report by the China Plus News, the scary incident took place in China’s Liaoning Province and occurred on May 11, this year.

Watch video here

