WATCH: The horrific moment when a car comes CRASHING from the SEVENTH floor!

The car crashed through the parking garage barriers. (Source: KXAN/ Youtube) The car crashed through the parking garage barriers. (Source: KXAN/ Youtube)

A dramatic video that is going viral captures the moment a car fell down from the seventh floor of a parking building! The horrifying incident was caught on a camera installed at the parking lot’s ground floor. Thankfully the woman driving the crashed BMW car got away with just minor injuries.

The accident took place in Austin, Texas earlier in July but the Austin Police Department released the dramatic CCTV footage only on Thursday (August 10), since then it has been going viral. It is believed that the woman behind the wheel mistakenly hit the wrong pedal — as in, the accelerator instead of the brake — which could have resulted in the car speeding past the parking barriers to take the potentially fatal fall.

The viral footage shows an SUV exiting the building, and narrowly missing the crashing car. “My window was down and I heard something really loud and abnormal, so I just started driving forward and the vehicle landed on the backside of the Tahoe,” the man driving the SUV told Fox 7 Austin.

Having seen and heard the fall, onlookers rushed to help the driver from the car. She was later admitted to a hospital with only “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Watch video here

However, this is not the first this kind of an accident took place in this parking garage. According to KXAN, last September another car had driven “through the retention wires of the same garage and was left dangling nine stories in the air, but didn’t fall”.

