WATCH: Bone-chilling moment when woman’s elbow snaps on LIVE TV while arm-wrestling

Live television programmes can be quite tricky and over the past couple of months, we have seen unusual interruptions by kids to anchors caught day-dreaming. But what happened on this Argentinian show has left the Internet squeamish. During a TV show En Que Mano Esta? (What Hand Is It In?), which puts its contestants through a string of gruelling physical challenges in a bid to win prizes, the elbow bone of a contestant snapped — live on TV — during a bout of arm-wrestling!

Yes, viewers heard a snapping sound and one of the contestants immediately put her hand under her opponent’s elbow realising something grave happened.

The shocked expression on her rival’s face pretty much said it all as medics rushed to treat the wrestler, known only as Pamela.

The shocking incident took place in the section ‘The Iron Lady’, where two women engaged in arm-wrestling, leaving the audience, presenter and co-constant in shock. However, the injured maintained her cool throughout.

Host Chino Leuni later confirmed on Twitter that Pamela broke her upper limb. “Unfortunately Pamela broke her arm. She’s been put in plaster and tomorrow she’s going to be operated on. It’s a terrible shame and we will be attentive and help her,” he said.

Lamentablemente Pamela se fracturó el brazo. La enyesaron y mañana la operan. Una pena enorme. Estaremos atentos, asistiéndola. http://t.co/iRqlBwOWC0 — Chino Leunis (@LeandroLeunis) June 23, 2017

